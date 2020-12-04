Ramos Holds Meeting With Real Madrid Players, Zidane Absent

Real Madrid defender, Sergio Ramos has held a meeting with the club’s players in which they discussed their poor form this season.

This was after they lost 2-0 to Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

Madrid manager, Zinedine Zidane, whose job seems threatened was missing at the meeting.

Ramos is said to have told the players:

“We are one victory away from getting through in the Champions League, we depend on ourselves and we have to give everything.

“This is Real Madrid, gentlemen. Together, we’ve come out of worse.”

Meanwhile, Zidane has said that he won’t resign as manager despite the loss to Shakhtar Donetsk.