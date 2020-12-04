PFN Slams Buhari Over Borno Massacre Of Rice Farmers

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, has reacted to the killing of rice farmers by Boko Haram terrorists in Borno State.

The farmers believed to be more than 43 were slaughtered by the terrorists who claim that they carried out the act because they collaborated with the military.

Reacting to the incident, PFN President, Felix Omobude, described it as a reminder of Nigeria’s deplorable state of insecurity.

He said, “President Muhammadu Buhari must step up to guarantee the security and safety of all the citizens of Nigeria, irrespective of their location, ethnicity or faith.

“For a government that came into office on the back of a promise to prioritise security, the recent turn of events in the country, with banditry, kidnapping and violence running riot is sad and unfortunate.

“We call on President Buhari to take on-board suggestions put forward by stakeholders in proffering solutions to the chronic challenge.”

He also charged Christians to be prayerful during the Christmas period.