National Youth Council Dissociates Self From Second #EndSARS Protest

The National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, has said that it will not be part of a purported EndSARS protests scheduled to hold on December 7, 2020.

NYCN President, Solomon Adodo, said that a second EndSARS protest is totally unnecessary.

He recalled how the first led to lost of lives, looting and arson across the country.

He said: “We at the National Youth Council have not been contacted about second round protest of #EndSARS but we are hearing about this and also engaging with the Nigerian youth.

“With the last count during the last protest we made our doors open to Nigerians and said if you have any challenges come to us, contact us, and we are not only having offices in the 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory but also online real time.

“And if the Nigerian youths have these challenges they should come and we will see how to address them. We cannot address problems only by protest, and protest will only exacerbate and take a turn to crippling the economy, and we saw how Nigeria was shut down during the first protest, and we are already facing an economic recession.

“So we need to be wise, this country is not just about Buhari or a governor somewhere. It is about us also, we have roles to play, but what we are telling the Nigerian youths that if they have any challenge we are equal to the task rather than engaging in another round of protest.”

He added, “The first protest we had lives were lost and properties were damaged, and therefore these are factors we should not temper, joke or toy with. We therefore advise the Nigerian youths to explore other channels to ensure that if we have grievances they are heard and also addressed. We at the National Youth Council will also be there.”