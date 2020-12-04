Mourinho Gives Update On Harry Kane Injury Ahead Of Arsenal Clash

Tottenham Hotspurs manager Jose Mourinho has said that Harry Kane will be fit for the club’s game against Arsenal.
Kane was doubtful for the clash after he missed the club’s 3-3 draw against LASK on Thursday due to an injury.
The England International has been in an incredible form this season with eight goals and 11 assists.
Mourinho who has failed to discuss the nature of his injury, however, revealed that the striker will be fit for the game against London rivals Arsenal.
He said, “I believe Harry is going to be fit. I’m not sure.
“He’s having treatment but I could be doing some bluff and pretend he’s in trouble, but he’s not and I think he’ll play [against Arsenal].”
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.