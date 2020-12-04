Maguire Gives Reason For Manchester United Away Form

Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire credits ‘great team spirit’ for the Reds’ brilliant recent run on the road.
United notched an eighth consecutive league away win at Southampton last weekend and are looking to add another three points when we travel to West Ham on Sunday.
It hasn’t been all plain sailing in that run – Maguire says the squad’s character has had to come to the fore on several occasions – but our no.5 says the lads go to the London Stadium confident of a first win there since January 2017.
“It’s an amazing away run we’ve been on. Our home form hasn’t been good enough, like I’ve said, but our away form has been really good. We’ve shown great spirit,” Maguire told us.
“We’ve been losing in all four away matches [we have won this season], which is an incredible stat. It shows the spirit and the character in the group. We never give in and always fight to the end and we’ve scored some late winners.
“Our confidence is high, even after a defeat [on Wednesday, to PSG], where we felt like the performance was there but the game was decided on fine margins.
“We’re confident, we know it’s going to be a tough game but we go there trying to get the three points.”
