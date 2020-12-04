Lagos-Ibadan Rail: Travelers To Pay At Least N3,000 – Amaechi

Nigeria’s Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has said that travelers will pay at least N3,000 to commute when the Lagos-Ibadan railway line commences operation in January 2021.

Amaechi said this in Abuja on Friday at the inauguration of the Governing Council of the Chartered Institute of Transport Administration of Nigeria (CIOTA).

He said that the railway line will be inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari before it begins operation.

Mr Amaechi said: “I have received the mandate of President Muhammadu Buhari to inaugurate the Lagos/Ibadan rail project by January 2021 which will make Nigerians see the way the standard gauge railway looked like.

“Today I approved the charges on passengers from Lagos to Ibadan, we just transfer how we charged from Abuja to Kaduna.

“We charge N3,000 per Economy seat, N5,000 for Business class and N6,000 for First class, the same is applicable to Lagos to Ibadan.

“It should have started running by now before Mr President inaugurates it by January.”