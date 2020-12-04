Insecurity: Buhari Has Failed, He Has To Resign – Lamido

A former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari has failed and needs to seek God for forgiveness.

Lamido said this in an interview with BBC Hausa in reaction to the killing of rice farmers by Boko Haram terrorists in Borno State.

The former governor advised Buhari to drop his arrogance and called for his resignation.

“There is no way a government can go successfully without sabotage but you need to be strong enough to overcome such challenges. If really he cannot withstand this, he has to resign, but we can’t be accepting sabotage as a reason.

“He has failed totally. If not that he has failed, how will you allow some people to slaughter 43 people? How will you allow bandits to raid villages and set them on fire and rape their women? Definitely, something is wrong somewhere.

“Allah is merciful to his servants, we hope our prayers will be answered, but Buhari has to go first. He should ask himself what offenses he has committed. He needs to wake up at midnight, drop his arrogance and pray. He should ask for Allah’s forgiveness for the offenses he has committed.

“He is arrogant and always speaking with pride. Many people have said it and we have seen it. Four years ago, if you had said something like this, you would have been abused but now the truth has come,” Lamido said.