How APC Govt Encouraged Terrorism In Nigeria – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has asked Nigerians to hold officials of the Muhammadu Buhari Presidency and the anti-people All Progressives Congress, APC, responsible for the festering violence and incessant killing of innocent Nigerians by terrorists.

In a statement issued on Twitter, the PDP asserts that the confession by the Buhari administration that Nigeria, under its watch, is at the mercy of terrorists, is self indicting; being the outcome of the overt and covert support given to terrorists by some unpatriotic

APC leaders for their selfish interests.

The statement reads in part: “The PDP recalls how the @OfficialAPCNg chieftain, as opposition leaders in the APC as well the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), openly showed sympathy to terrorists and took steps that frustrated genuine efforts by the then PDP government to fight terrorism.

“Nigerians can recall how in 2013,

@OfficialAPCNg leaders, then as ACN leaders, declared the proscription of terrorist groups in Nigeria as unconstitutional and even demanded that terrorists be accorded VIP treatment and should be brought to Abuja for negotiation in private jets; a development that sparked public apprehensions of their suspected links with terrorist groups, as opposition, went on propaganda war to frustrate government’s effort towards procurement of weapons to fight terrorists, with some of them, who are now governors and ministers, accusing then Federal government of seeking to use the weapons to kill opposition members.

“The role played by @OfficialAPCNg leaders to frustrate the purchase of weapon through South Africa connection is still fresh in the minds of Nigerians.

“Nigerians can also recall how the

@OfficialAPCNg deployed negative propaganda to scuttle efforts by the Jonathan administration to bring in mercenaries that would have assisted in the anti-terrorism war.

“Nigerians would also recall how these

@OfficialAPCNg leaders truncated the training of the elite troops in Belarus by claiming that they were being trained as snipers to kill opposition members before the 2015 general election.

“Our party also recalls how, ahead of the 2015 elections, the @OfficialAPCNg

leaders encouraged hoodlums to fight against the system, with one of them, who is now a minister, emboldening hoodlums and insurgents to resist our security agencies with machine guns.

“Even in government, the @OfficialAPCNg administration has failed to effectively equip our security forces, as recently confirmed by its officials, thereby jeopardizing the lives of our gallant troops fighting in the fronts, while the Commander-in-chief, who promised to lead from the fronts, continue to issue unhelpful rhetorics from the safety and comfort of the Presidential villa.

“The public can recall how the @OfficialAPCNg Federal Government and @OfficialAPCNg governors have been making excuses for terrorists, negotiating with, and even paying and pampering the killers of our compatriots.

“Nigerians also know how the

@OfficialAPCNg administration had declared these marauders and bandits as deserters from Gaddafi’s army and yet ask Nigerians not to fight back but accommodate them as neighbors.”