EndSARS: Police Withdraw Suit Against Judicial Probe Panels

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Adamu Mohammed, has ordered the immediate discontinuation and withdrawal of the suit challenging the legality of the States’ Judicial Panel of Inquiry into alleged brutality by the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).
The IGP’s order which was issued today, December 4, 2020, is a sequel to the outcome of investigations into the role played by the Force Legal Section in the institution of the said suit.
Recall that the IGP had yesterday ordered a probe into the alleged involvement of the Force Legal Section in the attempt to halt the ongoing States’ Judicial Panel inquiries into the activities of the defunct SARS.
Meanwhile, the IGP reassures citizens that the Force remains committed to the course of justice at all times and will not allow anybody to constitute a ‘brick-wall’ to the ongoing reform processes of the Force.
