BREAKING: Court Remands Abdulrasheed Maina In Kuje Prison

The Justice Okon Abang Federal High Court in Abuja has remanded former pension boss Abdulrasheed Maina in prison.
Recall that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, had returned Maina to court after jumping bail.
The former pension boss was extradited to Nigeria from Niger where he had fled after he got bailed.
His surety, Senator Ali Ndume, was sent to jail for failing to provide him in court to continue his money laundering case.
Details shortly…
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.