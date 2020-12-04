BREAKING: Court Remands Abdulrasheed Maina In Kuje Prison

The Justice Okon Abang Federal High Court in Abuja has remanded former pension boss Abdulrasheed Maina in prison.

Recall that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, had returned Maina to court after jumping bail.

The former pension boss was extradited to Nigeria from Niger where he had fled after he got bailed.

His surety, Senator Ali Ndume, was sent to jail for failing to provide him in court to continue his money laundering case.

Details shortly…