BREAKING: Arik Air Sacks 300 Staff, Blames COVID-19

The management of Arik Air has announced the sack of 300 staff of the company.

In a statement titled, “Arik Air management declares 300 staff redundant”, the management blamed the development on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Arik Air promised to provide a package for the affected worker with the help of aviation unions.

The statement read in part, “Arising from the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to the constrained ability of the airline to complete heavy maintenance activities and return its planes to operations, stunted revenues against increasing operational costs, the management of Arik Air (In Receivership) has declared 300 staff members redundant to its current level of operations.

“The leadership of the impacted unions has been contacted to negotiate a redundancy package for the affected staff.”