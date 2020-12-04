Borno Massacre: CAN Urges Buhari To Act Against Terrorists

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has condemned the killing of rice farmers by Boko Haram terrorists in Borno State.

CAN President, Samson Ayokunle, who spoke through his aide, Bayo Oladeji, urged President Muhammad Buhari to prevent the terrorists from killing more Nigerians.

The Christian body also lamented the free operations of bandits and kidnappers in the Northeast and Northwest.

He said, “To us at CAN, 43 casualties was not only frightening but inexcusable by those who should have prevented it. The massacre was wicked and completely satanic.

“A situation where farmers are being taxed by the terrorists and bandits before they are allowed to work on their farms is unprecedented and it must be stopped by the government before it is too late.)

“We are in a recession in the country, yet, criminals are still preventing farmers from going to farm to harvest. We are not aware of any country where similar lawlessness is taking place without being adequately checked.”