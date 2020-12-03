Home » Yerima Summoned By Panel Over ‘Police Abuse’

Yerima Summoned By Panel Over ‘Police Abuse’

By - 1 hour on December 03, 2020

Senator Ahmed Yerima

An Independent Investigative Panel (IIP) set up by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has summoned the former governor of Zamfara, Sani Yerima, over alleged police brutality.

The order was given after Yerima was accused of using some police officers to arrest, torture and detain a Katsina State-based businessman, Alhaji Musa Wapa, over a claim of N23 million.

Yerima’s name was reportedly mentioned many times in Wapa’s complaint before the  Justice Suleiman Galadima (retd.) led panel, making it necessary for him to be invited to defend himself before the panel.

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Experienced digital content creator with a nose for sniffing out most interesting topics and talent to churn out interesting contents.

Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.
Add Concise To Homescreen.