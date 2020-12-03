Yerima Summoned By Panel Over ‘Police Abuse’

An Independent Investigative Panel (IIP) set up by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has summoned the former governor of Zamfara, Sani Yerima, over alleged police brutality.

The order was given after Yerima was accused of using some police officers to arrest, torture and detain a Katsina State-based businessman, Alhaji Musa Wapa, over a claim of N23 million.

Yerima’s name was reportedly mentioned many times in Wapa’s complaint before the Justice Suleiman Galadima (retd.) led panel, making it necessary for him to be invited to defend himself before the panel.