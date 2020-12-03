Why European clubs don’t sign black goalkeepers — Dele Aiyenugba

Former Nigerian international goalkeeper, Dele Aiyenugba, has opened up on why European clubs don’t sign black goalkeepers.

Having spent 13 years with four Israeli clubs, Aiyenugba failed to follow in the footsteps of Vincent Enyeama, Nigeria’s most-capped and successful goalkeeper, who moved to French side, Lille after a stint in Israel.

Speaking in an interview with BBC Africa, the 37-year-old said that clubs in Europe do not trust the techniques of black keepers.

“It’s not as easy as people think, because I tried leaving Israel but faced the usual problem about lack of trust,” Aiyenugba, who is now back in Nigeria with Kwara United, told BBC Sport Africa.

“The big challenge is that European clubs don’t believe in African goalkeepers.

“We are blessed with great positioning and reflexes, but they often say we don’t have great technique. Back then things were difficult because you pack power in your legs but lack the required technique to excel.

“You also had to be playing in the national team to earn some attention or respect but now it’s much better.

“You can play a youth tournament and catch the eye but the lack of trust was obviously a big challenge.

“You often have to work extra hard to make it to European football then you find out on getting there that it’s not so easy to convince top European clubs.”

However, speaking further, Aiyenugba admits that with the rise of Edouard Mendy and Andre Onana in top European clubs, things are gradually changing.

“I think now things are changing. You can see African goalkeepers making waves in other top European league unlike in the past,” he added.

“Chelsea’s first choice [Edouard Mendy] is Senegalese. Ajax have had a Cameroonian [Andre Onana] in goal for a while now.

“It’s a positive sign that things are beginning to look up for African goalkeepers. Now a lot of academies are springing up in Africa and emulating Cameroon who have always produced top goalkeepers.

“You just need to keep pushing yourself and show what you’re capable of doing to earn trust and confidence.”

Aiyenugba won two African Champions League titles with Enyimba in 2003 and 2004.

He moved to Bnei Yehuda in 2007 as a replacement for Enyeama and played for Hapoel Ashkelon, Hapoel Iksal and Hapoel Afula before his departure in January.

He has now returned to the Nigeria Professional Football League where he plies his trade with Kwara United, the city where he began his career with rivals Kwara Stars.