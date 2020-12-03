War On Terrorism Needs More Efforts To Win – Tinubu

APC chieftain Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has said that the war on terrorism in Nigeria requires more efforts to win.

Tinubu said this in a condolence letter to Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State where over 40 farmers were killed by Boko Haram terrorists.

The former governor of Lagos State described the incident as callous and satanic.

He said, “The cold-blooded murder of these innocent citizens, toiling to eke out a living for themselves and their families and provide food security for our nation is not only callous but satanic.

Your Excellency, this unfortunate incident despite your spirited efforts in complementing the efforts of the Federal security forces is a sad reminder that the war against these desperate and blood-thirsty insurgents will require more efforts to win.

I recall your strident sacrifices to ensure that millions of displaced Borno residents are resettled in their ancestral homes and return to their various occupations. These efforts have not only helped in increasing agricultural output but have also given joy to the displaced.

My hope and prayer is that Allah will give you the courage to continue to provide succour to your people even in the face of this rather depressing event.

My condolences go to the families of the deceased and the entire Borno citizenry. My prayer is that Allah will give comfort them and bring quick recovery to the injured. May he also grant the deceased eternal rest,”