Stop Using My Father’s Image For Politics – Ojukwu’s Son Warns Politicians

By - 2 hours on December 03, 2020
Late Odumegwu Ojukwu/File Photo

Emeka Ojukwu has warned politicians in Anambra State against using the image of his late father and Igbo leader, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, for politics.

Emeka said that Ojukwu’s image can only be used by the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, which his father was a grand patron of.

He said, “Ezeigbo Gburugburu (the late Ojukwu) is only meant for APGA and that position remains sacrosanct even in death. Let’s respect our late hero, Ikemba Nnewi, by showing respect to his blessed memory.

“By showing respect to our heroes, those who have sacrificed for us, we would be respecting ourselves as respect is reciprocal.’’

