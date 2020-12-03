Southern Nigeria Should Produce 2023 Presidency – Shekarau

A former Governor of Kano State, Ibrahim Shekarau, has advised that the 2023 presidency should be produced by the southern part of Nigeria.

Shekarau said that by 2023, the north would have been in power for eight years with President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to him, “common sense tells that we should look the other side, to the Southern part of Nigeria”.

He said this in a television program monitored by newsmen.

Speaking on demands for a South-east presidency in 2023, Shekaray said, “I don’t call it zoning, I would rather call it some balancing. There has to be some sense of belonging. There is what I call the constitution of common sense.

“The Constitution of Nigeria or the constitution of any of the political parties didn’t say if I am from the North, my running mate must be from the South. It is not written but if today, I am a presidential candidate from Kano and I tell you my running mate is from Bauchi, you will say something is wrong with me.

“The presidency has just been from the North for eight years. Common sense tells that we should look the other side, to the Southern part of Nigeria. We should recognise the North and the South, this is elementary geography and history.

“Perception is what you have to carry along. If you continue to dominate on one particular side, the perception from the other side is, ‘What about me?’”

When asked if he has started nursing the ambition to run for president in 2023, the one-time presidential candidate said, “I don’t know about that. We haven’t gotten there yet,” but quickly added, “I am already giving it some thoughts.”