Reject Extremist Ideologies, Burutai Tells Northern Communities

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Tukur Burutai, has advised the communities facing the activities of Boko Haram to reject the preaching of extremist ideologies.

He said that such ideologies can be checked through counter-narratives which can be achieved through clerics and religious leaders.

Burutai said this at the Army Spiritual Warfare seminar in Abuja, where he was represented by the Chief of Policy and Plans, Lt. Gen Lamidi Adeosun.

He said, “The Nigerian Army Spiritual Warfare Seminar is aimed at evolving narratives to defeat the ideologies of religious-based terrorist groups operating in the Country.

“It is important to state that the ongoing military operations against the Boko Haram and the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) Terrorists as well as other criminal groups is driven by the desire to keep Nigeria safe

“However, these successes are not without some challenges which include the ideological beliefs of the terrorists.

“Like we all know, ideology is a system of concepts and views which serves to make sense of the world while obscuring the social interests that are expressed therein. This has remained the driving force for these terrorists.

“In the case of Boko Haram, its ideology is classifying western education as a sin, which

hinders the pursuit and attainment of self acclaimed puritan Islam.

“The ISWAP ideology on other hand is one which challenges the legitimacy of democratically elected government.

“By its nature, ideology has the

power to manipulate what people think, how they form their opinions and of course direct their attitudes as well as actions.

“This often results in controlling people’s minds to the extent that they accept social conditions that equal denial of rights and suffering.

“The terrorists’ groups believe strongly that their ideologies have enhanced their generation of resources and the recruitment

of new fighters to their folds.

“As such, we need to come up with positive and authentic narratives that can kill the ideology of the terrorists and of course wither out the inspired groups.

“This therefore underscores the importance of this Seminar as clerics play key roles in producing appropriate narratives required to counter the ideologies of these religious-based terrorists groups.

“Like earlier mentioned, the theme “Insecurity in Nigeria: Repositioning Authentic Religious Narratives in the Information Spectrum” was carefully crafted to ensure that authentic narratives are always available in the Information Spectrum.”