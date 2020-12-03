Nowhere Is Safe In Nigeria – Sultan Of Sokoto

The Jama’atu Nasril Islam led by the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar Muhammad II, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to step up effort concerning insecurity.

The JNI who said this in reaction to the killing of over 40 farmers by Boko Haram terrorists said that “nowhere is safe in the country now.”

This is contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Secretary General, Dr. Khalid Aliyu.

The JNI statement read in part, “Forty-three human beings as reported by the media were slaughtered without any intervention by the security forces in the area. The senseless act stands condemned in the strongest of terms.

“Wanton killings, acts of banditry, kidnapping for ransom, high rate of unemployment among the youths, rape and all forms of terrorism have now become the new trend in our communities.

“Nigerians have become so much terrified, as nowhere is safe; the home, the farms and the roads. Bandits now rule in many communities; they set rules that must be obeyed.”