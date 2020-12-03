Nigeria’s security right now is shameful — Mr Macaroni

Popular social media comedian, Debo Adebayo, aka Mr Macaroni, has lamented the shameful state of Nigeria’s security.

Coming in a time of heightened insecurity that saw scores of farm workers killed at a rice plantation in Borno State by Boko Haram insurgents, the 28-year-old raised concerns over the new tactics of kidnappers on major roads.

With the festive period around the corner, more concerns about security on the highway have become a major concern with the roads bound to be busier due to families traveling home for Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Speaking on his verified Twitter account on Thursday, the comedian revealed that his friend’s mother was almost kidnapped on Wednesday.

Hw went further to reveal the new tactics the kidnappers use while attempting to abduct a person, urging everyone to be vigilant.

His tweet read: “If you are travelling, pls be safe. The security in the country right now is shameful. Kidnappers are using a new trick!! They hit your car from behind or suddenly step on the brake if they are in front and they wait for you to come down from your car. Don’t come down ooo!!

“Whether travelling or not travelling, wherever you are, just be safe!!! The country Nawa!!! If Government can’t perform their duty of securing lives and properties, we must be vigilant!!! They almost kidnapped my friend’s Mum yesterday!!!”