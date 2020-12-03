Insecurity: Sack All Those Working With You – Okorocha Tells Buhari

The former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to sack all those he appointed to work with him.

Okorocha said that the president’s appointees have failed him as killings continue to go on unchecked in the country.

He said this when he paid a condolence visit to the Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule.

Okorocha also visited the the family of the late Nasarawa State Chairman, Phillip Tatari Shekwo.

“President Muhammadu Buhari should fire the people he hired to work for the country, because they have failed and are not performing in the national assignments assigned them,” he said

He advised Buhari to do the needful because the recent happenings have made Nigerians angry.

“As the killing of people by gunmen should not happen again as it is an insult to the country.

“President Buhari should hire competent hands to develop the country as many countries suffered similar fate before they experienced growth and development,” Okorocha said.