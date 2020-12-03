I Want To Play With Messi Again, Says Neymar

Brazilian Pari St Germain player, Neymar, has said that he wants to play alongside Lionel Messi again.

Neymar left Messi in Barcelona in 2017 when PSG came calling with a 222 million euro ($264m) deal.

Speaking after PSG defeated Manchester United 3-1 in the Champions League, Neymar expressed a desire to play with the Barcelona captain.

“It’s what I most want, to enjoy being with him on the field again,” Neymar, whose contract at PSG runs until 2022, told ESPN.

“I want to play with him for sure, next year we have to do it.”

Messi is currently linked with a move away from Barcelona with Manchester City tipped as his destination.

If the deal pulls through, he will join his former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola who recently extended his contract as City manager.