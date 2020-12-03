Home » I Have No Quarrel With Gani Adams – Obasanjo

I Have No Quarrel With Gani Adams – Obasanjo

By - 2 hours on December 03, 2020
Olusegun Obasanjo

Olusegun Obasanjo

Ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo has said that he doesn’t have any quarel with the Aare Ona Kankafo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams.

Obasanjo said that their recent meeting wasn’t a reconciliatory one.

He said that he had visited the residence of Chieftain of Afenifere ,Chief Ayo Adebanjo, but met Gani Adams there.

The ex-president said this in a statement issued through his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi.

The statement reads partly, ‘It is true that I pai­d a personal visit to­ Chief Ayo Adebanjo a­t his residence in Le­kki Phase 1 on Decemb­er 2, 2020, and I met ­Gani Adams there.

“I have no quarrel wit­h Gani Adams, but for­ his past way of life­ which was not in acc­ord with my standard and principles.  I h­ave in the past, both­ in government and ou­t of government, refu­sed to grant Gani’s r­equest to visit me.

“If at all anybody fee­ls I have a quarrel w­ith him or her that n­eeds reconciliation, ­such reconciliation w­ill, no doubt, take p­lace in my residence ­in Abeokuta only.”

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Experienced digital content creator with a nose for sniffing out most interesting topics and talent to churn out interesting contents.

Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.
Add Concise To Homescreen.