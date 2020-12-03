I Have No Quarrel With Gani Adams – Obasanjo

Ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo has said that he doesn’t have any quarel with the Aare Ona Kankafo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams.
Obasanjo said that their recent meeting wasn’t a reconciliatory one.
He said that he had visited the residence of Chieftain of Afenifere ,Chief Ayo Adebanjo, but met Gani Adams there.
The ex-president said this in a statement issued through his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi.
The statement reads partly, ‘It is true that I paid a personal visit to Chief Ayo Adebanjo at his residence in Lekki Phase 1 on December 2, 2020, and I met Gani Adams there.
“I have no quarrel with Gani Adams, but for his past way of life which was not in accord with my standard and principles. I have in the past, both in government and out of government, refused to grant Gani’s request to visit me.
“If at all anybody feels I have a quarrel with him or her that needs reconciliation, such reconciliation will, no doubt, take place in my residence in Abeokuta only.”
