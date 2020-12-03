Cristiano Ronaldo Thanks Coaches As He Scores 750 Goals

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 750 goals in his career when Juventus faced Dynamo Kiev in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night.

Scoring was opened by Federico Chiesa and followed by a brilliant effort from Ronaldo before Alvaro Morata made the three for the home side.

Shortly after the game ended, Ronaldo appreciated all the coaches who have helped him so far in his career.

He tweeted: “𝟕𝟓𝟎 goals, 𝟕𝟓𝟎 happy moments, 𝟕𝟓𝟎 smiles in the faces of our supporters. Thank you to all the players and coaches that helped me reach this amazing number, thank you to all my loyal opponents that made me work harder and harder everyday.”

Pele is now just 17 goals ahead of Ronaldo on 767, while Romario sits second in the charts on 772 goals – 22 ahead of the Portugal legend.

Josef Bican is top of the all-time scoring charts with an unconfirmed total, but he is known to have scored at least over 805 goals.