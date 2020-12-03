COVID-19: Akwa Ibom Cancels Christmas Carol Festival

Akwa Ibom State Government has cancelled this year’s annual Christmas Carol festival as a measure to curb the spread of COVID-19.

This is contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mr Orman Esin.

Esin said that preparations for the celebraitons were hindered by the outbreak of the virus in the state.

NAN quoted him: “The Government of Akwa Ibom State wishes to inform the general public that the 2020 Edition of the state’s award-winning Christmas Carols festival has been canceled.

“This development is hinged on the logistics challenge posed by the global lockdown and international travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to the bourgeoning threat of a second wave of the virus.

“As expected of world class event of that magnitude, its preparation starts at least six months before the date.

“The global travel restrictions and closure of factories earlier in the year, made it impossible to commence the planning of this annual soul lifting spiritual event this year.

“The government deeply regrets this development and urges citizens to take personal responsibility, in addition to government restrictions, to prevent the transmission of the dreaded virus,” he said.