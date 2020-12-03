China Sends 350 Peacekeepers To South Sudan

A 350-member echelon of China’s seventh peacekeeping infantry battalion to Juba, South Sudan, on Thursday departed north China’s Tianjin on a one-year mission.
They are the first batch of the 700-strong peacekeeping infantry battalion dispatched by China to the East African country.
The team will be tasked with carrying out armed patrols, responding to conflicts and protecting civilians, among other peacekeeping missions.
They have undergone a three-month training session covering more than 150 subjects to enhance their professionalism and emergency response capabilities.
The second echelon will depart for South Sudan in late December. (Vanguard)
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.