Boko Haram Undefeated Because Of International Conspiracy Against Nigeria – Army

The Nigerian Army has said that the reason why it has not been able to defeat Boko Haram is because of an international conspiracy to cut Nigeria to size.

This was stated in an article issued on Wednesday by the Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col Sagir Musa.

He said this in reaction to the killing of rice farmers by Boko Haram terrorists in Borno State.

The army spokesman said, “The recent killing of our people on a rice farm in Borno State was unexpected, inhuman, cowardly, dastardly and sadistic cruelty by the Boko Haram terrorists.

“There is no normal human being that will take pleasure in such inhuman massacre of defenseless and armless civilians, working on their farms; but that is the nature of terrorism and those who sponsor it.

“There is an international conspiracy to cut Nigeria to size and compromise national renegades making attempts to destabilize and dismember Nigeria if possible in subservience to the international paymasters, who are the owners of Boko Haram. They train them, arm them, finance them, and supply their logistics.”