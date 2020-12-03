Boko Haram: Terrorism May Continue For 20 Years – Burutai

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, has expressed fears that terrorism may continue in Nigeria for another 20 years.

Burutai said this on Facebook days after over 40 farmers were slaughtered by Boko Haram terrorists in Borno State.

He, however, called for citizens participation in the fight against insurgents.

He said, “There is general misunderstanding of what insurgency and terrorism entail. There is likelihood of terrorism persisting in Nigeria for another 20 years.

“Citizens responsibility is equally important and imperative. All must cooperate to contain the lingering insecurity. Let there be collective action and responsibility.”