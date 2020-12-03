AZ Alkmaar vs Napoli: Osimhen Was Mad For Being Dropped – Gattuso

Napoli manager, Gennaro Gattuso, has revealed that Victor Osimhen was mad that he was dropped from the club’s game against AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League.

The Super Eagles striker has been missing in action for the club in their last three games due to injury.

The 21-year-old sustained the injury at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City when Nigeria faced Sierra Leone in an AFCON qualifier.

With the striker now feeling well, Gattuso still believes he has to be reintroduced to games gradually.

“It bothers me to see him mad and not smiling,” Gattuso said, as per Gianluca Di Marzio.

“He is upset and that is normal. We must ease him back in, we hope he will heal as quickly as possible.”