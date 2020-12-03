Amotekun Arrests Suspected Kilelrs Of Olufon Of Ifon

The Western Nigeria Security Network, AMotekun, has paraded the suspected killers of the Olufon of Ifon, Oba Israel Adeusi.

According to the Commander of the state’s Amotekun corps, Adetunji Adeleye, the suspects were arrested after a team stormed the Elegbeka forest.

He said that Amotekun was also able to rescue victims of their nefarious activities.

He said, “We combed the forest in Elegbeka and we are able to arrest some suspects and they are undergoing interrogation. We rescued three victims from the Elegbeka forest on the same night that the traditional ruler of Ifon was killed.

“On the recent kidnap in the state, our men, in collaboration with the conventional security agencies, local hunters, vigilantes and the OPC went into the forest and we were able to make some arrests and those arrested are undergoing various levels of interrogation

“In the past few weeks, Ondo State had witnessed increase in kidnappings, armed robbery and men of the Amotekun Corps went into action in collaboration with other security agencies.

“We observed a downward trend after banning motorcyclist (okada) at night so we had to change tactics. That was why we launched the Operation Clean Up, which is intense patrol across the nook and crannies of Akure and other parts of the state.

“We arrested about 15 suspects during the ‘Operation Clean Up’ that we commenced yesterday (Tuesday). Most of these criminals would be turned over to the conventional security agencies for prosecution where necessary.”