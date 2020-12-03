2023: Kogi Assembly Endorses Yahaya Bello For President

The Kogi State Assembly has endorsed the alleged 2023 presidential ambition of the state governor, Yahaya Bello. The endorsement by the lawmakers followed a motion to effect during plenary on Wednesday.

According to the House Majority Leader, Hassan Abdullahi, Bello’s sterling performance infirmed their decision to urge him to run for the presidency.

A statement reads in part: “We, the Right Honourable Speaker and Honourable Members of the Kogi State House of Assembly, upon due deliberation of proper motion therefore, do hereby unanimously make and pass a Vote of Confidence on His Excellency, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State.

“That, this Vote of Confidence is founded upon irrefutable and irreducible incidents of Governor Yahaya Bello’s leadership as the 4th Executive Governor of Kogi State, for a reference period spanning 27th January, 2016 till date, during which he has demonstrated uncommon Courage, Capacity and Competence at his duty post, even in the face of the most daunting odds.”

Speaking to newsmen after the session, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Matthew Kolawole said, “We have made our case. Nigerians are very reasonable. Kogi is selfless to offer our God-given Governor to Nigeria.”