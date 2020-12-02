Zidane Talks About After Crashing Out Of Champions League

Real Madrid manager, Zinedine Zidane has said that he won’t resign after failing to qualify his side for the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. Zidane’s men suffered a 2-0 loss to Shakhtar Donetsk with substitutes Dentinho and Manor Solomon scoring two goals in the second half.

The loss makes it the second the Los Blancos have suffered at the hand of the Ukrainians after a 3-2 loss in October earlier this season.

When asked if he’s going to resign as a result of the outcome of their Champions League outing this season Zidane said, “No. Not at all. I won’t resign.

“We’ll keep going. In the first half, we were really good. I think we deserved to score first, that would have changed things. Their goals hurt us a lot.”