Why We Continue To Take A Knee Before Games – Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspurs striker, Harry Kane, has advised footballers to continue to take a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The restart of 2019/2020 Premier League season saw players bend a knee before every game.

According to Kane, the gesture sends a message to the rest of the world to help each other irrespective of race.

“I hear people ask if we should still be doing it and we should,” Kane was quoted by the BBC.



“What people don’t realise is sometimes we are watched by millions of people round the world. Of course, for the person who watches the Premier League every week, they see the same thing every week.

“But I think if you look around the world you see children watching the game for the first time, seeing us all take a knee and asking their parents and asking why we take the knee.

“It’s a great chance for people to explain why and get their point across. Education is the biggest thing we can do. Adults can teach generations what it means, and what it means to be together and help each other no matter what your race.”