Why Solskjaer Favours Cavani Ahead Of Ighalo – Paul Ince

Former Manchester United player, Paul Ince, has revealed why manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hasn’t been featuring Odion Ighalo in games.
Ighalo joined the club on a six months loan which was extended as a result of the coronavirus pandemic which forced most leagues to go on a break.
However, Edinson Cavani who joined in the summer has been favored ahead of Ighalo who joined from Shanghai Shenhua in China.
“When Ighalo came over from China, he was coming on for the last 10-15 minutes because he wasn’t too sure about him,” Ince told Premier League Production.
“Cavani’s in his 30s, he can’t start every game, but what he can do is come on and make an impact like we saw [at Southampton].”
