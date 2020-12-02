Why Boko Haram Killed Farmers In Zabarmari – Gov Zulum

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has said that the farmers killed by Boko Haram in Zabarmari were killed for cooperating with the military.Zulum who spoke through his aide, Isa Gusau, said this in reaction to claims that the people of the state have been hoarding information from the military.

He wrote: “This is one of many consequences of Borno peoples’ cooperation in years now. Many have died for giving intelligence to soldiers, yet the communities won’t stop. Many have followed soldiers to the battles and died, yet they won’t stop. Let us hear one idiot accuse the Borno people again.

“They said Borno people do not cooperate but here is the latest example; the Boko Haram just announced that they beheaded dozens of Zabarmari farmers for informing soldiers about their movement and for capturing one of their men and handing over to soldiers recently.”

His words have been corroborated by Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, who said that the farmers were killed for cooperating with the military.