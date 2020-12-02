WHO Recommends Wearing Masks Indoors If Ventilation Is Poor

The World Health Organization, WHO, has advised the wearing of face mask indoor when the ventilation of a room is poor.

WHO gave the advice as a latest measure against preventing the spread of COVID-19 in clutered areas.

“WHO advises that the general public should wear a non-medical mask in indoor (eg shops, shared workplaces, schools) or outdoor settings where physical distancing of at least one metre cannot be maintained,” the new guidance says.

“If indoors, unless ventilation has been assessed to be adequate, WHO advises that the general public should wear a non-medical mask, regardless of whether physical distancing of at least one metre can be maintained.”