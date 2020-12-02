We Killed 78 Farmers, Not 43, Says Boko Haram Leader, Shekau

The leader of the Boko Haram terrorist group, Abubakar Shekau has said that it was 78 farmers they killed and not the reported 43.

Recall that reports stated that 43 farmers were killed by Boko Haram on a rice farm in Zabarmari in Borno State last Saturday.

The United Nations in its own report had said that the number of farmers killed is 110, a report it later retracted.

Shekau who released a video on Tuesday where he claimed responsibility for the attack said that it was 78 farmers they killed.

The terrorist group said the farmers had collaborated with the Nigerian Army in arrested some of its members.

“You think you can arrest our brother and hand him to soldiers and live in peace.

“You think Allah will forget what you have done to our brother,” a Boko Haram commander said.

The commander further said that it will visit the same fate on those collaborating with the army.

“This message is for those who notoriously nab our brethren and hand them to the military or give them a clue on us.

“You should know that, unless you repent, what happened to your people is awaiting you,” he said.