We Have No Hand In Bomb Threat At Wike’s Father’s Church – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has denied playing any part in a bomb threat at Governor Nyesom Wike’s father’s church in Rivers State.

This is contained in a statement issued by its spokesman, Emma Powerful.

IPOB said that their quest is the restoration of Biafra ad has nothing to do with attacks on a church.

It said that Governor Wike is trying to use the bomb threat on his father’s church to cover up his crimes against their members living in Obigbo Rivers State.

IPOB statement read: “The attention of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, ably led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has been drawn to the fabricated and state-sponsored propaganda peddled by Nyesom Wike and his co-travelers that peaceful and innocent members of IPOB are responsible for an alleged attack on his father’s building on Saturday night.

“We want to state categorically and for record purposes that IPOB knows nothing about the said purported attack. We do not indulge in explosive devices and we do not have any intention to do so in future.

“We have said it on numerous occasions that violence is not part of the agenda in our quest to restore Biafra. Anyday we decide to take up arms against the state, which is not in our immediate contemplation, it won’t be done in secret.

“IPOB is an unblemished peaceful movement with legally recognisable presence in over 100 countries of the world without any trace of violence. Our mandate remains the peaceful restoration of Biafra.

“The whole world is now aware of the heinous crimes against humanity committed by the government of Governor Wike against innocent Biafrans living in Obigbo Rivers State.

” The government of Wike used the nationwide disturbances that trailed the EndSars protests as a cover to murder hundreds of innocent men, women and children in Obigbo Rivers State. He never denied it. Infact, he boasted about it during his numerous televised interviews.

“We have since left vengeance in the hands of Almighty God. A government steeped in subterfuge and grand deception could have orchestrated the said attack on the church as a way to further demonize IPOB in their desperate quest to justify the ongoing open genocide against indigenous Igbo populations, especially Biafran Jews in Obigbo.

“We seek to advise the Nigerian Police and Nyesom Wike to stop peddling outlandish lies.

“Wike wants to use a mere concocted allegation and without recourse to judicial process, to unleash another round of genocide on Biafran soil in Obigbo.

“No matter how long the truth is covered and suppressed, it must certainly surface in the end. All those trying to create a scenario to implicate IPOB shall never escape divine justice.

“Wike government seems to be using the same tactics the Nigerian government deployed to infuse violence into peaceful #EndSARS protests in Lagos and Abuja. The whole world saw how Aso Rock used dark SUV’s belonging to the DSS to ferry armed violent thugs to protest venues in Abuja in order to instigate mayhem and in the process demonize peaceful protesters.

“This is exactly what the government of Wike and his friends in the Nigerian Police are trying to do to the good name of IPOB in Igweocha. The public is now wiser.”