We Don’t Take Permission From Military To Farm – Zabarmari Residents

The residents of Zabarmari in Borno State have said that they have never taken permission from government before going to their farm.

This was said in reaction to a claim by presidential aide, Garba Shehu, that the 43 farmers killed by Boko Haram failed to get clearance from the military before going to the farm on the day they were killed.

Shehu’s statement has been described as unfortunate by Mallam Hassan, a former Chairman of the Rice Farmers Association in Zabarmari.

Hassan said, “The dead deserve respect; Malam Shehu should have reserved his comments because of the tense situation.

“We have never collected any clearances from the military or any security operatives. We have been farming in these areas since when I was a child; these places are not far from Maiduguri.

“We have never been exempted from farming. We planted our seedlings during the rainy season and took care of the fields up till this moment without taking any permission from anyone.”