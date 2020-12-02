Singer Asa Reveals Why She’s Yet To Get Married

Popular singer, Asa, has said that she’s still single because of her nature of always wanting to be alone at a certain time of the day.

Asa said that by 3 am in the morning, she prefers to be left alone until its 8 am which is when she can have time for others.

She said that this nature of hers made her walk away from a relationship because the guy couldn’t come to terms with it.

The singer said, “As I grew older, I discovered that I became selfish with myself. I love being alone from 3 am in the morning but by 8 o’clock, I’m ready to do or be with whoever it is.

“That early morning routine is just about me and myself and it has always been profound because I make the best decisions by that time.

“I really don’t know if anyone who wants to be with me would understand that I really love to be alone by that time.

“I used to date someone. He was a good guy though, but I left because he couldn’t come to terms with the fact that I needed my space early in the morning.

“I also feel like we could have different houses in the same compound or maybe different rooms so I can have my privacy when I need it, but I don’t know if anyone will be okay with that.

“I really don’t have any issues of being alone if the marriage happens, but if it doesn’t happen I’m still very happy with how my life is at the moment,” she said.