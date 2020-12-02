Security Challenges In Nigeria Beyond Military – Fayemi

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has said that the issue of insecurity in Nigeria is beyond the capability of the military.

Fayemi is reproted to have said this when he paid a condolence visit to Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State where over 40 farmers were killed by Boko Haram.

Fayemi who chairs the Nigeria Governors’ Forum was accompanied by the Governor of Sokoto and the Vice Chairman of the Forum, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, and that of Niger State, Abubakar Bello.

He said, “But what happened in the last three days is by far beyond any imagination, it was a massacre and it was one that none of us could come to terms easily.

“The reality we can all say, and I personally as security scholar, the reality I can see is that our military is overwhelmed. Our military is no longer in a position to single-handedly tackle this menace effectively.

“It is not a criticism of our military, if one were to suggest a coalition beyond that will even include our neighbouring countries, who are probably more experienced in fighting an asymmetrical war. It will not be a loss of our pride as a country.”

He added that the level of insecurity in the country is frustrating to governors.

“This is not a visit to gratify ourselves, no, it is an expression of also our own frustration.

“We can’t bring back the people we have lost in the last couple of days, but if we do not take the necessary steps the entire nation will be consumed by this insurgency,” Fayemi added.

Zulum said, “We need to address the underlying causes of the insurgency while appreciating the effort of the federal government in implementing some policies that are geared towards addressing poverty in the entire nation, Borno State deserve more.”