Ronaldo Beats Messi, Lewandowski To Win Golden Foot Award

Juventus star player, Cristiano Ronaldo has emerged the winner of the 18th edition of the Golden Foot Award.

The Portuguese international won the award ahead of Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski, and Mohamed Salah.

The award is issued after votes from fans who get to chose the winner from a list of ten players.

The other players shortlisted are Giorgio Chiellini, Neymar, Sergio Ramos, Sergio Aguero, Gerard Pique, and Arturo Vidal.

Ronaldo will have a cast of his foot laid down in the Champions Promenade in Monaco.

Juventus president, Andrea Agnelli, was also given the first edition of the Golden Foot Prestige after he was voted by key media figures.