Restructuring Is Key To Nation-Building – Gov El-Rufai

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has spoken in favour of restructuring as he called for necessary constitutional amendments to the effect.

The governor who spoke through his Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye, said that restructuring will aid nation-building.

“Restructuring is a pragmatic imperative for a more efficient governance structure. It will enable a departure from excessive centralisation, re-balance the federation and locate powers and responsibilities in the tier of government best able to effectively discharge them,” he said.

Calling on all Nigerians to work towards achieving it, El-Rufai said that the “National Assembly is the primary platform for attaining it, followed by the necessary concurrence by two-thirds of the state Houses of Assembly in the country, and presidential assent.

‘’This is the productive direction to consider, rather than revel in idle doubt and pessimism when the national interest is calling for active engagement,” the statement argued.

According to El-Rufai, ‘’there is no extra-constitutional route to resolving a constitutional matter on which there exists reasonable consensus and for which draft bills have been prepared.”

‘’As a body of Nigerians elected from constituencies across the country, the National Assembly is the veritable constitutional conference. Therefore, it is not helpful to seek to traduce its legitimacy, especially by persons who do not have any electoral mandate,” he said.

The governor counselled that pragmatism advises cooperation in attaining this collective endeavour.

‘’However, recent comments from some regional groupings make it difficult to escape the suspicion that certain persons regard the realisation of restructuring as a moment of peril.

‘’They appear to fear that the possibility of restructuring being actualised may erode their political viability or remove a platform for grandstanding. We assure them that they can always find new causes to pursue, post-restructuring, like working with others to ensure that the newly devolved governance structures work efficiently across the federation to deliver better outcomes for our people,” he said