Presidency Honours Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule

Nasarawa state Governor Engr. Abdullahi A. Sule has been commended for his commitment to agriculture and consistent payment of counterpart funds for every national agriculture programmes.

As part of the honour Governor Sule was presented a plaque by the presidency through the Honourable minister of Agriculture and Rural Development at the end of a round table on value chain addition which held in Abuja.

The event was organized by the value Chain Department program of the International Fund for Agriculture Development jointly run with Federal Ministry if Agric and Rural Development.

The round table which discussed ways of strengthening cassava and rice production value chain encourages states to establish industrial processing complex for cassava for the purpose extracting starch from cassava for pharmaceutical, brewing and noodle industries.

The award to Governor Sule was received on his behalf by the Nasarawa State Commissioner for Agriculture and Water Resources Professor Otaki Alanana. (NTA)