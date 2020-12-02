Pope Francis Condemns Killing Of Farmers In Borno State

The head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, has said prayers for Nigeria in reaction to the killing of farmers in Zabarmari, Borno State.
The farmers were killed on Saturday by the Abubakar Shekau-led faction of Boko Haram which numbered the victims to be 78.
Reacting to the news, the Pope who spoke at his weekly general audience said, “I want to assure my prayers for Nigeria, where blood has unfortunately been spilled once more in a terrorist attack.”
On the victims, he said, “May God welcome them in his peace and comfort their families, and convert the hearts of those who commit similar atrocities, which gravely offend his name.”
