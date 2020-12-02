PDP Speaks On Planned Defection Of Ihedioha To APC

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has rubbished claims that the former Governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, is planning a defection to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

According to the Imo PDP spokesman, Ogubundu Nwadike, Ihedioha is not planning any defection with other PDP stalwarts.

Nwadike said that Ihedioha who is a member of the National Executive Committee (NEC) has unwavering loyalty to the PDP.

He said, “His integrity quotient has been tested and proven. We are not oblivious of the clandestine efforts by fifth columnists who have perpetually lost sleep over the goodwill, respect and massive support Rt. Hon. Ihedioha enjoys in the state and across the country.

“The good news is that the sponsors of the joke are not unknown to Imolites and Nigerians. Without any need to yet publish their identities, we will only assure them that their pettiness is inconsequential.”