NiDCOM Commends CBN On Diaspora Friendly Forex Policy

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has commended the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for its newly adopted policy, to grant unfettered Access to Forex from Diaspora Remittances.

The Chairman/CEO Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, gave the commendation while hosting the first Honorary Consul of Columbia to Nigeria, Her Excellency, Hon. Maricel Romero Cantillo @mariceljammal during a courtesy visit to the Commission in Abuja.

The NIDCOM Boss said Nigerians in diaspora are happy with the policy which will ultimately impact positively on diaspora remittances and Investments in Nigeria, saying the Commission has already set up a process to set up the Nigerian Diaspora Investment Trust Fund.

She also stated that beneficiaries of remittances by Nigerians in the Diaspora will get their money in the currency of transmission, rather than in naira, and advised them to patronize registered bureau de change legally in operation, while urging the CBN to further reduce the levies charged by IMTOs on remittances, with that of Nigeria being the highest in the world.

Dabiri-Erewa said she was happy to receive Columbia’s first honorary consul to Nigeria and said it was an opportunity to engage Nigerians in Columbia and Colombians in Nigeria, to deepen cultural and trade relations.

In her remarks ,Hon. Maricel Romero Cantillo expressed her excitement to be the first Honorary Colombia Consul to Nigeria, as she believes this will strengthen the ties between Nigeria and Columbia.

Cantillo said she is hopeful for the future and looks forward to strengthen commercial and cultural ties between both countries, saying Columbia is a home for Nigerians and vice versa.

She added that Nigeria and Columbia share a lot of cultural similarities and encouraged the NIDCOM Boss to make plans to engage the Nigerian Community in Columbia as Nigerians are an asset to their host country.