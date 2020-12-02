Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Named Forbes Africa Person Of The Year 2020

Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has been named as the Forbes Africa Person of the Year 2020.

Okonjo-Iweala who is gunning for the post of Director-General of the World Trade Organization, WTO, expressed excitement at the news.

She dedicated the award to those who are suffering the impacyt of COVID-19 in Africa.

She tweeted: “Thrilled to be named Forbes Africa-CNBC ‘2020 African of the Year’ following in the footsteps of my great brothers Paul Kagame and Akin Adesina.

“This award is for Africans suffering the health and economic impact of COVID-19. The energy and resilience of Africans inspires me,” she said.

The award was last won by Akinwumi Adesina, the president of the Africa Development Bank, AfDB, for his strides in the agricultural sector.