Mutiu Adepoju Hails Maradona, Reveals Why Nigeria Lost To Argentina

Super Eales legend, Mutiu Adepoju, has hailed late Argentine football legend, Diego Maradona, who died last week.

Adepoju was part of the squad that faced Maradona’s Argentina at the USA 94 World Cup.

Claudio Caniggia struck twice in quick succession from Maradona’s assists, in the 22nd and 29th minutes to hand Argentina a win against Nigeria.

“Maradona was a great player no doubt, one of the greatest ever in football, and it is quite unfortunate that we have to lose him at that age.

“I was shocked when I heard about his demise, but as we know we will have to leave this world one day.

“Maradona was one of the legend of all times. He can singlehandedly create havoc for opposing team and win any game on his own. I just wish him eternal rest,” Adepoju said.

Adepoju said that the Super Egles of Nigeria lost to Argentina due to loss of concentration.

“Its not that we are scared of Maradona when we faced him at U.S.A. ’94 World Cup, but we respect him as one of the best footballers in the world that can cause havoc to us.

“For me, playing against him, I was being respectful and very much aware of what he can do and we managed that very well if not for the loss of concentration at that moment.

“We are a quality side in our own right, and we really took care of him in the midfield and managed him very well, we cannot be more careful with such a great player.

“We knew that he can create problem for us and not that we are scared of him, but respect for his status as an experienced player and his personality. We had a good game against him,” he said.