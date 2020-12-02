Lagos State Supports Parents Of Two Sets Of Quadruplets

The Lagos State Government has extended financial support to parents of two sets of quadruplets as a way of complementing the cost of taking care of the children.

The Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mr. Segun Dawodu, presented undisclosed sums of money to the families of Mrs. Ibeh Maureen Anayo and Mrs. Abosede Akinola to alleviate any financial strain they encounter in giving adequate care to the newborn babies.

He advised the parents of the quadruplets to continue to take care of the children, adding that the State Government will ensure that they receive the best of care and further necessary assistance.