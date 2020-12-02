Lagos State Supports Parents Of Two Sets Of Quadruplets

The Lagos State Government has extended financial support to parents of two sets of quadruplets as a way of complementing the cost of taking care of the children.
The Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mr. Segun Dawodu, presented undisclosed sums of money to the families of Mrs. Ibeh Maureen Anayo and Mrs. Abosede Akinola to alleviate any financial strain they encounter in giving adequate care to the newborn babies.
He advised the parents of the quadruplets to continue to take care of the children, adding that the State Government will ensure that they receive the best of care and further necessary assistance.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.